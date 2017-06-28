Man released after spending 90 days in jail for drywall dust, not cocaine

OVIEDO, Fla. – A Florida man says he can’t get back the time that he lost while waiting in jail.

“I want them to restore what I lost for those 90 days,” Karlos Cashe told WESH.

Earlier this year, Cashe was pulled over for driving without his headlights on in Oviedo.

When a police K9 searched around his vehicle, officers say it found a trace of marijuana and possible cocaine.

Police ultimately found a substance under his seat, which tested positive in the field for cocaine.

“I know there’s no cocaine ever been in my car,” Cashe said.

He was arrested and sat in jail for 90 days, but was recently released when a lab officially tested the substance.

The lab found that the substance was not a drug of any kind.

Cashe says that he tried to tell the officer at the scene that it was drywall dust, but he didn’t believe him since the field test came back positive for cocaine.

Investigators say someone can be put behind bars if there is probable cause of a crime.