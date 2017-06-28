Norman police warn of new sophisticated skimmers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Norman police said they have recently recovered four skimmers found at local bank ATMs.

The skimmers are practically paper thin and impossible to detect because they go inside the ATM.

Police said the thieves link the skimmers to a tiny outside device that stores credit card data and a camera that records the pin.

Police believe a traveling group of suspects is responsible.

They're warning bank customers to be on the lookout for any unauthorized charges to their accounts.