Officers identify suspect accused of murdering man at northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of murder.

Earlier this month, officers were called to a shooting at the Meridian Ridge Apartments, located in the 6300 block of N. Meridian.

Scott Cavener, a plumber, was in the front office of the complex to do some work when he heard the gunshots.

“Well, the maintenance man over his radio said, over his two-way said, ‘Call the police. There’s been a shooting.’ So, then I got with the maintenance man. We walked outside, walked around, saw the guy laying on the ground,” Cavener said.

Cavener said the victim may have been related to someone moving in.

“Somebody in the office was signing a lease for an apartment and said it was her brother. Apparently, he was here to view her apartment that she was leasing,” he said.

Authorities identified the victim as 25-year-old Timothy Niedo.

Niedo was on parole for conspiracy, burglary, unauthorized use of a vehicle and carrying weapons.

Now, investigators are searching for an alleged suspect in the case.

A warrant has been issued for 34-year-old Randy Terry related to Niedo’s murder.

If you have any information Terry’s whereabouts, call 911.