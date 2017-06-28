Officials: Man who crashed into Ten Commandments monument recorded destruction on Facebook Live

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man who allegedly crashed into a Ten Commandments monument streamed the crime on Facebook Live.

In October 2014, authorities say the granite monument that sat outside the Oklahoma Capitol was destroyed when Michael Reed rammed his car into it.

At the time, Reed told agents with the Secret Service that Satan made him crash his car into the statue.

Reed’s family insisted that crashing into the Ten Commandments monument was not a religious or political statement, but rather a result of a mental health issue.

“I am a born-again Christian who speaks in tongues, and I Love God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit. I love going to church, and I love reading the Bible. Anyone who knows me knows this is true. I want to share with lost people that God’s love is real,” Reed wrote in a letter to the Tulsa World.

Reed was taken to hospital in Oklahoma for mental health treatment and never formally charged in that case.

Reed was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after driving into a Ten Commandments monument that was just installed at the Arkansas State Capitol.

Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Chris Powell told the Tulsa World that they believe a Facebook Live video that was posted on Reed’s account captured the monument’s destruction.

In the video, Reed is heard saying, “Oh my goodness. Freedom!” before crashing into the monument.

The organization that raised money for the monument says the group has already ordered a replacement.