Victor Oladipo has made a priorit of keeping a regimented and busy schedule this offseason.

From working out, to winning an award in New York, the Thunder guard has found the time to give back to the youth.

Oladipo hosts multiple basketball camps around the country, and this week, he is putting on his very first in Oklahoma City.

With just about 120 kids in attendance, Victor feels right at home.