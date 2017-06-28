× One person dead, one injured after car slams into wall in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person is dead after a car slammed into a wall in northwest Oklahoma City Wednesday evening.

Officials are near the scene of N.W. 51st and Portland.

According to police, the driver reportedly lost control and slammed into a retaining wall.

The driver died at the scene and the passenger was transported to the hospital.

Northbound lanes of Portland are closed while electric crews work to repair a damaged power pole.