OU Softball Coaches Named National Staff of the Year

The University of Oklahoma’s softball coaching staff was named the National Staff of the Year on Wednesday by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Head coach Patty Gasso, and assistants J.T. Gasso and Melyssa Lombardi helped the Sooners this season to their second straight national championship and third in the last five seasons.

OU defeated Florida in two games in the best of three Women’s College World Series Finals.