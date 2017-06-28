Police investigating home burglaries in northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man who is wanted for questioning related to a home burglary.

Early Sunday morning, officers were called to a burglary in the 800 block of N.W. 7th St.

The homeowners were inside the house with their daughter when they heard the doorbell ring and glass shattering.

Officials say the family’s home surveillance system captured a stranger outside of their home during the time of the attempted break-in.

Investigators say they would like to speak with the man about the break-in, and other burglaries in the area.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.