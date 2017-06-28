× Report: Oklahoma City ranked at No. 63 for safest-driving city in the nation

OKLAHOMA CITY – According to a report by USA Today and Allstate, Oklahoma City was ranked as the 63rd safest-driving city in the nation. It’s nine spots higher than last year’s results.

Oklahoma City drivers, on average, are 6.6% more likely to get into a collision than the nation average, see an estimated years of 9.4 in-between accidents and experience 14.7 hard-braking events every 1,000 miles.

This year’s three safest cities, Kansas City, Kansas; Brownsville, Texas; and Madison, Wisconsin, all keep their places in the top three from last year’s report.

Kansas City jumped ahead of 2016’s winner, Brownsville, to earn the title of safest-driving city overall for 2017.

Here are the top 10 safest-driving cities:

Kansas City, KS Brownsville, TX Madison, WI Huntsville, AL Cape Coral, FL Boise, ID Laredo, TX Port St. Lucie, FL McAllen, TX Olathe, KS

Tulsa, Oklahoma, came in at number 68.