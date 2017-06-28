Report: Oklahoma City ranked at No. 63 for safest-driving city in the nation
OKLAHOMA CITY – According to a report by USA Today and Allstate, Oklahoma City was ranked as the 63rd safest-driving city in the nation. It’s nine spots higher than last year’s results.
Oklahoma City drivers, on average, are 6.6% more likely to get into a collision than the nation average, see an estimated years of 9.4 in-between accidents and experience 14.7 hard-braking events every 1,000 miles.
This year’s three safest cities, Kansas City, Kansas; Brownsville, Texas; and Madison, Wisconsin, all keep their places in the top three from last year’s report.
Kansas City jumped ahead of 2016’s winner, Brownsville, to earn the title of safest-driving city overall for 2017.
Here are the top 10 safest-driving cities:
- Kansas City, KS
- Brownsville, TX
- Madison, WI
- Huntsville, AL
- Cape Coral, FL
- Boise, ID
- Laredo, TX
- Port St. Lucie, FL
- McAllen, TX
- Olathe, KS
Tulsa, Oklahoma, came in at number 68.