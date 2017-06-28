Sulphur man accused of stealing sheep from Enid stockyards arrested 

ENID, Okla. – A man was arrested in Garfield County last week on a warrant for larceny of domestic animals. Officials say the investigation has been ongoing for months.

In November 2016, Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Special Ranger Brett Wellden received a call from Northwest Stockyards in reference to a subject who purchased sheep, but failed to provide payment.

56-year-old Michael Jay Perschbacher, of Sulphur, Oklahoma, was identified as the subject.

He purchased more than 48 head of mixed sheep worth more than $7,000 on September 12, 2016. He then loaded the sheep on the trailer and left without paying.

Northwest Stockyards attempted to contact Perschbacher several times but turned it over to TSCRA’s special rangers when their attempts were unsuccessful.

Wellden also tried to contact Perschbacher, who did answer the phone but “hurriedly left the conversation after Wellden explained the reason for the call.”

Criminal charges were then filed by Wellden and an arrest warrant was issued by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Perschbacher was arrested for larceny of domestic animals.

“It is important to remain vigilant, as livestock theft can occur by many different means; it is not always someone sneaking onto your property in the middle night,” said Special Ranger Wellden. “I would like to thank the Garfield County District Attorney’s Office for their attention to this case, and dedication to ensuring livestock thefts in their jurisdiction are prosecuted to fullest extent possible.”