Surveillance video released of vandals inside Oklahoma City elementary school

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are hoping someone may identify the vandals who broke into an elementary school last week.

On Friday, district officials learned that vandals had targeted North Highland Elementary School.

“On Friday night, North Highland Elementary was vandalized and sustained significant damage to a large part of the building, particularly the office spaces, hallways, classrooms and the showcase area where windows were smashed, school equipment was destroyed and paint was thrown on walls. District teams are now working around the clock to assess the damage, catalog items believed to have been stolen and secure the facility from further harm. OKCPS is also working with police and will be providing the security footage of the individuals who are responsible for the vandalism and theft of these public resources, which are so critical to the education of our children,” a statement from the Oklahoma City Public School District read.

At this point, officials say they do not have an estimate for the amount of damage the vandals caused to the property.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of the alleged vandals inside the school.

Despite being described by Superintendent Aurora Lora as a “school in crisis,” district leaders announced on Monday that they were pulling a proposal to close the elementary school.

Now, officials are scrambling to make repairs to the school and hire teachers before the start of the school year.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.