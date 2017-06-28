Widening project to disrupt busy roadway in Edmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. -- City officials are warning drivers of construction in several areas along a busy roadway.

On Thursday, Covell Rd., just west of Bryant, will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. for the removal of a tree.

The exact location of the Covell closure will be from Birnam Woods Lane to the west side of Bryant Ave. During this work, motorists will not be able to pass through the area and will need to find an alternate route.

The tree removal is part of the current intersection widening projects that are taking place along Covell Rd .at both Bryant Ave. and Santa Fe Ave.

These widening projects will add left turn lanes in all directions and should be completed in late August.

Cimarron Construction Company is the contractor for the overall widening project.

The total cost is $2,599,332.30 and the City of Edmond is providing the funding.