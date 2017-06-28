Windy with highs in the mid-90’s for much of Central Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA–Isolated showers and storms will continue to move across northern Oklahoma Wednesday morning.

Highs will climb to the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies with a strong south wind. The humidity will increase as well resulting in a heat index today and tomorrow to 100!

A cool front will try to move into our state Friday sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Storm chances will stick around through Sunday.