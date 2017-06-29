4 Our Veterans: Initiative seeks to improve health care for Oklahoma veterans

OKLAHOMA CITY – While healthcare is at the forefront of a political battle brewing in Washington, a local program seeks to improve healthcare for Oklahoma veterans.

The Oklahoma Veterans Pilot Program is an initiative that seeks to develop a new healthcare system for veterans across the state.

Right now, organizers are asking veterans to access the Take 10 Survey to detail issues with the current system.

They say they want to find out how Oklahoma veterans are currently accessing healthcare across the state. They also want to find out if the quality access to healthcare is equal for veterans throughout Oklahoma.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs’ website.