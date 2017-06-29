Art teacher designs chalk mural to celebrate Oklahoma City’s MVP

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City Thunder fans are still celebrating after Russell Westbrook was crowned the ‘Most Valuable Player’ in the NBA.

In April, Westbrook made history when he earned his 42nd triple-double of the season, overtaking Oscar Robertson for the most triple-doubles in a single season.

On Monday, NBA officials announced that Westbrook was chosen as the 2017 NBA MVP, and he also took home trophies for Best Style and Game Winner of the Year.

Following the big win, Thunder fans began showing their love for the point guard all over town.

An art teacher with the Oklahoma City Public School District decided to show support by designing a piece of artwork in chalk.

The mural was designed on the sidewalk near 10th and Broadway in downtown Oklahoma City. Allied Arts commissioned the mural as part of the ‘Brackets for Good Championship Celebration.’