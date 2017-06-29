× Best Theme Parks

STILL PLANNING YOUR SUMMER VACATION?

You may want to check out these spots.

TripAdvisor Top 10 Amusement Parks in the World:

1. Universal’s Islands of Adventure – Orlando, Florida

2. Discovery Cove – Orlando, Florida

3. Europa-Park – Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany

4. Magic Kingdom – Orlando, Florida

5. Universal Studios Hollywood – Los Angeles, California

6. Le Puy du Fou – Les Epesses, France

7. Beto Carrero World – Penha, State of Santa Catarina, Brazil

8. Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, Florida

9. Epcot – Orlando, Florida

TripAdvisor Top 10 Water Parks in the U.S.:

1. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – Orlando, Florida

2. Aquatica Orlando – Orlando, Florida

3. Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park – Orlando, Florida

4. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari – Santa Claus, Indiana

5. Water Country USA – Williamsburg, Virginia

6. Noah’s Ark Water Park – Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

7. Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort – Erie, Pennsylvania

8. Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks – Wildwood, New Jersey

9. Waldameer Park & Water World – Erie, Pennsylvania

10. Water World – Federal Heights, Colorado

Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Orlando, Florida