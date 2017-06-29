Best Theme Parks
STILL PLANNING YOUR SUMMER VACATION?
You may want to check out these spots.
TripAdvisor Top 10 Amusement Parks in the World:
1. Universal’s Islands of Adventure – Orlando, Florida
2. Discovery Cove – Orlando, Florida
3. Europa-Park – Baden-Wurttemberg, Germany
4. Magic Kingdom – Orlando, Florida
5. Universal Studios Hollywood – Los Angeles, California
6. Le Puy du Fou – Les Epesses, France
7. Beto Carrero World – Penha, State of Santa Catarina, Brazil
8. Universal Studios Florida – Orlando, Florida
9. Epcot – Orlando, Florida
10.TripAdvisor Top 10 Water Parks in the U.S.:
1. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – Orlando, Florida
2. Aquatica Orlando – Orlando, Florida
3. Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park – Orlando, Florida
4. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari – Santa Claus, Indiana
5. Water Country USA – Williamsburg, Virginia
6. Noah’s Ark Water Park – Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
7. Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort – Erie, Pennsylvania
8. Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks – Wildwood, New Jersey
9. Waldameer Park & Water World – Erie, Pennsylvania
10. Water World – Federal Heights, Colorado
Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Orlando, Florida