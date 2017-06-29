Bond set at $100,000 for man accused of destroying Ten Commandments monument

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who allegedly crashed into a Ten Commandments monument in Arkansas is being held on a $100,000 bond.

In October 2014, authorities say the granite monument that sat outside the Oklahoma Capitol was destroyed when Michael Reed rammed his car into it.

At the time, Reed told agents with the Secret Service that Satan made him crash his car into the statue.

Reed’s family insisted that crashing into the Ten Commandments monument was not a religious or political statement, but rather a result of a mental health issue.

“I am a born-again Christian who speaks in tongues, and I Love God, Jesus and the Holy Spirit. I love going to church, and I love reading the Bible. Anyone who knows me knows this is true. I want to share with lost people that God’s love is real,” Reed wrote in a letter to the Tulsa World.

Reed was taken to hospital in Oklahoma for mental health treatment and never formally charged in that case.

Reed was taken into custody on Wednesday morning after driving into a Ten Commandments monument that was just installed at the Arkansas State Capitol.

Arkansas Secretary of State’s Office spokesman Chris Powell said that a Facebook Live video that was posted on Reed’s account captured the monument’s destruction.

According to KARK, a judge set Reed’s bond to $100,000 during a court appearance on Thursday morning.

During the hearing, Reed reportedly interrupted his public defender, saying he didn’t want to be represented.

After Reed repeated “My Lord, My God” during the proceeding, the public defender voiced concerns about Reed’s mental health.

He is facing charges of defacing objects of public interest, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.