Couple steals $14,000 ring after switching it with a fake at Oklahoma City jewelry store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police said it’s a classic bait and switch.

A couple is seen on video looking at a ring with the help of a clerk at Zales jewelry store in the Outlet mall.

After handing a different ring back to the clerk, the couple then reportedly left the store with the ring worth $14,000.

Police are now looking to identify the two.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 or leave a tip online.

Police said you can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.