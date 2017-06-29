Crews discover time capsule hidden in walls of Oklahoma high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALE, Okla. – A nearly 80-year-old time capsule was found hidden between the walls of the Dale High School gymnasium.

While Dale Public School officials prepared for the construction of a new high school and gym, a shocking discovery was made.

A 79-year-old box sat behind the bricks of the gym, next to two cornerstone plaques that were once seen from the front of the building when it was built in 1938.

Crews found the hidden box when they were trying to recover those plaques before demolition.

The capsule included old newspapers, an Oklahoma history text-book and a sealed letter from when the first school building was built in 1919.

The superintendent told NewsChannel 4 this discovery was made right before an alumni banquet, where the capsule was shared with guests.