× Emergency crews respond to fatal crash involving motorcycle in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are responding to a crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. near the Broadway Extension and 50th Street.

It appears three vehicles and a motorcycle were involved and there’s been one fatality.

Traffic in the southbound lanes is currently backed up.

Bad accident involving a motorcycle I-235/50th area in construction zone. Avoid area. @kfor #TrafficAlert — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) June 29, 2017