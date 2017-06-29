Family vacation takes near tragic turn for Edmond family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - A family vacation took a near tragic turn this week.

The Wreyford family was enjoying a neighborhood pool and picnic when chaos erupted.

2-year-old Boone removed his floatation device and climbed back in the pool.

His mom, Katy, didn't notice for several minutes.

She plucked her son's lifeless body from the water and began CPR until Edmond firefighters and EMSA medics arrived.

Boone spent several days in the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery.

This summer, there have already been 5 drownings and 3 near drownings in the OKC metro.