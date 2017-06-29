Former child singer stuns ‘America’s Got Talent’ judges, audience with Whitney Houston song

A singer who was signed to a record label when he was a child stunned the judges and the audience on a nationally televised talent competition.

Johnny Manuel was signed to a record label when he was just 14-years-old.

However, he says it didn’t work out. He kept his dream alive and continued singing whenever he got the chance.

During his audition for ‘America’s Got Talent,’ he performed Whitney Houston’s ‘I Have Nothing.’

His power and tone stunned the audience and the judges, who easily sent him to the next round of the competition.

You can catch the next episode of America’s Got Talent on Friday at 7 p.m. on KFOR.