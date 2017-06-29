× GOP lawmakers, Sen. Lankford blast President Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ tweets

WASHINGTON – A U.S. senator from Oklahoma is calling on President Donald Trump to be a role model following a series of controversial tweets.

On Thursday morning, while MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” was on the air, Trump posted a pair of shocking tweets about Mika Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough.

He said the show is “poorly rated” and that the hosts “speak badly of me.” He then called them disparaging names and claimed they courted him for an interview at Mar-a-Lago around New Year’s Eve.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

“She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” the President wrote.

Republican lawmakers reacted by made public pleas to the President to stop the personal attacks.

“Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office,” GOP Sen. Ben Sasse tweeted shortly after Trump launched into a tweetstorm about the show.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is a strong critic of the Trump administration, tweeted, “Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.”

Rep. Lynn Jenkins, R-Kansas, tweeted: “This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women.”

GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch didn’t directly acknowledge Trump’s remarks but tweeted an article where he is quoted saying, “It’s incumbent on all of us, then — from the President to Congress on down — to be responsible for our speech.”

GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine tweeted, “This has to stop — we all have a job — 3 branches of gov’t and media. We don’t have to get along, but we must show respect and civility.”

Rep. Tom Reed, R-New York, told CNN in an interview that he was “concerned with that type of language.”

“Well, obviously, I was just made aware of that tweet. I don’t know the context of the exchange. But obviously, I’m concerned about that type of language,” he said on CNN. “Maybe the intent is to distract from the health care debate. But I want to be part of the debate that’s impacting the American people.”

Sen. James Lankford, from Oklahoma, released the following statement on Thursday morning:

“I just chaired a hearing with the Capitol Police about safety and the June 14 shooting attack of Steve Scalise, Matt Mika, and Officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey. National and local leaders, including our President, should model civility, honor, and respect in our political rhetoric. The President’s tweets today don’t help our political or national discourse and do not provide a positive role model for our national dialogue.”

The White House said Thursday that Trump was responding to liberal bullying when he tweeted about the MSNBC host.

“I don’t think that the President’s ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back,” deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Fox News. “There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks not just to him but people around him.”

“This is a President who fights fire with fire and certainly will not be bullied,” Sanders said.