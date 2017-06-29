National Parks: Crisis In Funding?

The Grand Canyon should be on everyone's list of places to visit, says Arndt. "It is hard to take a bad photo of the Grand Canyon," he says. "Most people visit the South Rim of the canyon, but consider visiting the North or East rims as well. For the more adventurous, also consider rafting down the Colorado River or hiking to the canyon floor." Credit: Trevor Aagard/CNN iReport
