New laws take effect Saturday

OKLAHOMA CITY - More than 60 new laws will take effect Saturday. Some are passed by the legislature, others voters approved.

Starting July 1, State Questions 780 and 781 are officially on the books. The laws, which the people okayed in November, seek to reform Oklahoma's criminal justice system and save the state money.

The law will reclassify low-level drug and theft charges as misdemeanors, which often mean no jail time for offenders.

"We believe that issues of addiction and mental illness are better addressed through treatment than through punishment," said Kris Steele, who leads Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform, which led the election campaign. "When we incarcerate a low-level offender and attract a felony charge to that individual, it tends to make a bad situation worse."

With the new law, Steele estimates Oklahoma will save $45 million over the next 10 years, as more offenders receive treatment instead.

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater, however, said sometimes the threat of a felony conviction and prison time can be enough to get someone to treatment.

The cost savings, he said, are unproven, and he fears offenders will plead guilty to misdemeanors so they can walk free and go back to drugs or petty crime.

"I’m really concerned about the effect it’s going to have on public safety," he told NewsChannel 4. "And, really, I’m concerned about the negative effect it’s going to have on offenders as well."

Other laws taking effect seek to improve the state's finances: ending tax credits for the wind industry, limiting film incentives, reducing incentives for the oil and gas industry and imposing a sales tax fee on new motor vehicles.

A lawsuit over the motor vehicle fee could delay its implementation.