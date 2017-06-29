Officials: Construction of Scissortail Park underway in downtown Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The construction of a 70-acre park that is expected to have a big impact on future generations in Oklahoma City is now underway.

On Thursday morning, city leaders broke ground on $132 million MAPs 3 project.

"A park is for the ages. It's not going to be just for a decade or two. This is for all time,” Mayor of Oklahoma City Mick Cornett said.

Earlier this month, officials asked residents to vote for their favorite park name out of six finalists. In all, officials say 5,000 people voted with 45 percent choosing Scissortail Park.

"If you've ever seen a scissortail kind of work its magic, work that tail and chase down a bug, it is one of the most remarkable creatures that God ever made," Cornett said.

There will be a 3- and-a-half acre lake, boathouse, playground, eating areas and a performance space for 15,000 people to name a few of the features.

Hargreaves Associates is the landscape architect firm hired to transform the 70-acre space.

They've worked on dozens of parks including the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London and Discovery Green in downtown Houston.

"Since that time, over a billion dollars’ worth of private development has sprung up around the park. People are living and working downtown and the park is really the social hub of Houston now,” Mary Margaret Jones, President of Hargreaves Associates, said.

And that's what today's leaders hope will happen for this area in the future.

"I think our generation's gift to generations going forward. Hopefully, they'll continue to invest in it and reinvent it and make Oklahoma City the city it can be,” Mayor Cornett said.

The first phase is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2019. Also, the city is still looking for partnerships to help redevelop the union station that will sit on the park.