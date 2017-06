OKLAHOMA CITY – With temperatures expected to reach the 90s across the, firefighters are warning residents to take precautions to avoid fires from spreading.

Right now, there are no burn bans in effect for the state.

However, experts say that doesn’t mean that burning items outside will not pose a danger to yourself or others.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is warning residents to not burn anything or set off fireworks on Thursday.

From the Fire Marshal's Office, today is a no burn day. So, NO BURNING IN OKC and no fireworks either! Have a great day. — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) June 29, 2017