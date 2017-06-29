Oklahoma City tax preparer, Edmond woman plead guilty to preparing false tax return

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City tax preparer and an Edmond woman both pleaded guilty to preparing a false tax return.

Deangelo Antoine McDaniel, of Oklahoma City, and Torie L. Adkins, of Edmond, both pleaded guilty Wednesday to preparing and submitting a false income tax return to the IRS.

At his plea hearing, McDaniel admitted that as a tax preparer, he prepared and submitted to the IRS a fraudulent tax return for the 2012 calendar year on behalf of Adkins.

Officials say he also admitted he submitted two fabricated Form W-2s: one listing wages in the amount of $7,680.00 from Express Services, and another listing wages in the amount of $7,800.00 from OnTrack Staffing.

McDaniel further admitted he knew Adkins never worked at either Express Services or OnTrack Staffing and that she earned no wage income in 2012, officials with the United States Department of Justice said in a release.

Adkins also pleaded guilty for her role in the offense.

Pursuant to their respective plea agreements, both McDaniel and Adkins agreed that they caused losses between $40,000 and $100,000 to the IRS, and further agreed to pay restitution in an amount to be determined by the Court.

At sentencing, officials say McDaniel and Adkins both face up to three years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and one year of supervised release.