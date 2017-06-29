Oklahoma City Zoo reveals gender of Pearl’s pup, puts name up for a vote

OKLAHOMA CITY – Put your flippers together for a round of aww-pplause because there’s been an adorable gender reveal at the Oklahoma City Zoo – and you get to help choose a name.

Sea lion Pearl’s pup was born at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, exactly one year after big sister Pheonix.

After days of establishing mother-pup bonding then examining the gender, the zoo announced Thursday that Pearl had a… boy!

“He’s ready to make a splash this summer but needs a name first!” the zoo said.

And, picking the name for the little guy has been put up for a vote!

The zoo’s marine mammal team has narrowed down the options to their top three favorite: Cash, Asher and Blaize.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. on July 6.