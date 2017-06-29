Oklahoma man facing several charges after biting, punching trooper

ACHILLE, Okla. – A man who bit and punched an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper is now facing several charges.

Monday afternoon, the trooper pulled over 35-year-old Terry Witt for speeding.

The trooper then asked for identification from Witt who quickly became agitated, refused to show his identification and demanded proof that he was speeding.

When the trooper opened Witt’s door, Witt began to punch the trooper in the head.

“At some time during that struggle, Mr. Witt throws the vehicle in reverse, and accelerates it to the rear while they are in the fight in the front seat, striking the trooper’s vehicle,” OHP Lt. Scott Hampton said.

After striking the front of the OHP vehicle, Witt began to bite the trooper.

“He had some pretty significant bite marks through the skin on his arm, and some pretty good bruising to his body, and some time during the struggle, the subject was spitting his blood, it was a pretty significant event,” said Hampton.

According to KXII, a civilian was nearby and called for help but the trooper was able to take Witt into custody.

Witt was arrested and booked into jail on several charges including: obstructing an officer, DUI, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The trooper is expected to be okay and is recovering at home.

“We are prepared to deal with it, we are just happy that our guy and the suspect are okay,” Hampton said.