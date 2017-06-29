Police still working on neglect charges after children found barricaded in Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. – Residents in one Oklahoma community are stunned that no arrests have been made following a strange discovery by police.

Last week, police were called to a Tulsa neighborhood after residents noticed two young children riding their bikes alone at 5 a.m.

When officers took the children home, they tell KJRH that had to break down the door to get inside the house.

“[That’s] where they found two other children who were locked in bedrooms,” said Cpl. Mark Kraft, with the Tulsa Police Department.

The children were found in two bedrooms that were barricaded with wooden boards and rope.

“We’re still trying to determine how long they had been there by themselves,” Kraft said.

Investigators say that the four children, who are all under the age of 11-years-old, were living in a home with no running water, with very little furniture and no parents in sight.

Authorities say it seems like the children’s parents actually live four miles away in another home with four other children.

All eight children were taken into state custody, but the children’s parents have not been arrested yet.

“We just haven’t made contact with them yet,” Kraft said.

Police say they will likely recommend child neglect charges be filed against the parents in the case.