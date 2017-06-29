× Police: Truck pulled from Arkansas pond; 2 children dead

PARON, Ark. – Arkansas police say a 2-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy have died after being found in a truck in a Saline County pond.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to a call at about 10 p.m. Wednesday in Paron about a missing pickup truck with two children inside. While en route, deputies were told by dispatchers that the truck was in a pond near the address.

Police say the children were located and treated, but they later died. It wasn’t immediately known how the children died.

Saline County authorities say 30-year-old Jonathan Daniel Welborn and 26-year-old Brittany Nichole Hairston have been arrested on charges of endangering the welfare of a minor. An investigation is ongoing.

Paron is about 30 miles west of Little Rock.