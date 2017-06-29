Pregnant woman bitten by brown recluse spider in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. – Kendall Butler cannot wait to meet her little girl.

She is seven months pregnant and has been focused on getting everything ready for the birth of little Angel.

However, a sudden bug bite has her afraid about unintended consequences.

About four weeks ago, Butler awoke to a sharp pain on her stomach.

“Pretty devastating just to think that all while I was sleeping, now I wake up to this,” she told FOX 23.

Doctors say she was bitten by a brown recluse spider and the venom destroyed some of the skin around the bite.

“It started to burn and burn. And as the days went by, the area just started to spread,” Butler said.

Doctors were able to stop the venom from spreading, but say they can’t repair her tissue until she gives birth.