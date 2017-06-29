× Regents approve tuition increase for Oklahoma universities, colleges

NORMAN, Okla. – It is official.

Parents and students will be paying more for a higher education at most Oklahoma universities and colleges.

Earlier this year, all but two universities and colleges in the Sooner State asked for an increase to tuition. Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma both asked for the increase after their budgets were cut.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education approved those tuition hikes.

For the upcoming academic year, in-state tuition for Oklahoma State students will increase by an average of $417 a semester.

At the University of Oklahoma, full-time students will end up paying about $424 more a semester.

Despite the increase, officials say it is not enough to make up the millions of dollars that were cut from higher education.

The University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and Oklahoma Panhandle State University were the only institutions that did not request a tuition hike.