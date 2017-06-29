Rob Lowe says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter

Rob Lowe says he thought he was going to be killed during an encounter with a bigfoot creature while filming his new A&E docuseries.

Lowe tells Entertainment Weekly the encounter took place in the Ozark Mountains, which stretch between Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Lowe says he and his sons were camping there to investigate a bigfoot-like creature known to locals as a “wood ape” during a shoot for “The Lowe Files” when something began to approach their camp.

“We had an incredible encounter with what locals call the wood ape, which is in the Ozark Mountains,” Lowe told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m fully aware that I sound like a crazy, Hollywood kook right now.”

Lowe says he was lying on the ground thinking he was going to be killed.

“A wood ape is the local vernacular for a Sasquatch or a Bigfoot. This is what I love about our show. We have fun with all of this. We hit the bullseye between true believer and skeptic in a fun way. [The locals] talk to you about the wood ape in all seriousness. If you call it a Bigfoot or a Sasquatch, they roll their eyes… as if that makes it less outrageous,” Lowe said.

“The Lowe Files” follows the actor and sons Matthew and John Owen as they explore mysterious phenomena across the country.

Early online reaction to The #LoweFiles Love it! A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT