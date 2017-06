Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don Porter has documented a journey that has spanned decades, a quest committed to include the sport of softball in the Olympics.

After an effort spanning decades, softball is back in the Olympics, scheduled to make its return in Tokyo 2020. Don Porter was a driving force in the effort.

Porter's book, 'Inclusion/Exclusion: Softball's Olympic Odyssey' is now available on Amazon and in bookstores.