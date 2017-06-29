× The results are in! Officials announce name of future MAPS 3 park in downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – After counting thousands of votes, Oklahoma City leaders have selected the name of a future park.

In March, Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett asked residents to submit their best ideas to name the MAPS 3 Park.

“The MAPS 3 Park will be a gathering place for generations in Oklahoma City, and it needs a timeless name that’s meaningful to our community,” Mayor Cornett said.

Earlier this month, officials asked residents to vote for their favorite park name out of six finalists.

Skydance Green

Union Station Commons

Painted Sky Park

Renaissance Green

Prairie River Park

Scissortail Park.

The votes have been counted, and the results are in.

On Thursday, officials announced that the park in downtown Oklahoma City will be named Scissortail Park.

They received thousands of votes and the new @Maps3 Downtown Public park name is #ScissortailPark! pic.twitter.com/GOZsUUD023 — Downtown OKC Inc. (@DowntownOKC) June 29, 2017

The park will span 70 acres near downtown Oklahoma City.