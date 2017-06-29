The results are in! Officials announce name of future MAPS 3 park in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY – After counting thousands of votes, Oklahoma City leaders have selected the name of a future park.
In March, Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett asked residents to submit their best ideas to name the MAPS 3 Park.
“The MAPS 3 Park will be a gathering place for generations in Oklahoma City, and it needs a timeless name that’s meaningful to our community,” Mayor Cornett said.
Earlier this month, officials asked residents to vote for their favorite park name out of six finalists.
- Skydance Green
- Union Station Commons
- Painted Sky Park
- Renaissance Green
- Prairie River Park
- Scissortail Park.
The votes have been counted, and the results are in.
On Thursday, officials announced that the park in downtown Oklahoma City will be named Scissortail Park.
The park will span 70 acres near downtown Oklahoma City.
