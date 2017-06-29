Windy, humid and hot Thursday

Today will be windy, humid and hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will stay strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph.

A few storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma late this afternoon and evening.

Storms will develop in northern Oklahoma overnight.

A few could be severe with quarter size hail and 60 mph winds possible.

A cool front will try to move into our state tomorrow sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Storm coverage and intensity will increase through the weekend.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats but an isolated tornado is possible.

Our best chance for rain is tomorrow night through early Saturday.

We will have a break Saturday afternoon and scattered storms will form Sunday.

If current models verify, we could see up to an inch of much-needed rain!

The 4th of July will be hot in the low 90s with storms possible, mainly north.

Stay tuned for updates!