Witness relives terrifying robbery inside northwest Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are investigating a terrifying ordeal that played out inside a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Investigators said a man, identified as Dedrick Green, came over to pay his former boss the $30 he owed him. However, that was just a ruse.

"He asked to use the bathroom. He goes in there to use the bathroom, and he wasn't in there to use the bathroom. He had the light off, and he was on his phone telling the other 'Coast is clear,'" said Joann, a witness.

Joann was too scared to show her face on camera. She said Green actually went into the bathroom to give his accomplice the go ahead for the robbery. She said that's when things took a dangerous turn.

“The front door was wide open and, all of a sudden, I see this guy yelling his name, 'Dedrick,' and I said 'Do you know him?' 'Nah, I don't know him',” Joann told NewsChannel 4.

She said she could see one of the suspects had a gun, so she ran into a bedroom, locked the door and grabbed a baseball bat. At that point, her boyfriend called police.

However, the two men quickly overpowered the homeowners, grabbing their only weapon and threatening their lives.

“The other guy's saying 'Where's the money? I want the money. If you don't give me the money in 10 seconds, everyone's dead’,” Joann said.

Joann said her boyfriend made sure the suspects knew police were on their way. That's when the pair bolted from the scene.

“The cops are here. Well, Dedrick drops the bat, and he and the other guy go out the back door, up and over the fence,” Joann said.

The other man is believed to have a Jamaican accent.

During Green's arrest, police said they discovered a bullet in his pocket.