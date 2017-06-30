18-year-old girl gunned down by driver in road rage incident

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. – A manhunt is underway for a man who allegedly gunned down a high school graduate in a road rage incident.

Investigators say that 18-year-old Bianca Nikol Roberson was shot in the head by a man in a pickup truck while trying to merge onto a Pennsylvania highway.

“A red pickup truck merged in at the same time and the man in the pickup truck pulls out a gun and shot her in the head, killing her,” said Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.

On Wednesday afternoon, police found Roberson’s body in her car, which had crashed into a ditch after the shooting.

“To that person, to that man, who fired that shot, turn yourself in now. Every second you are out there, you are only making this worse for yourself and making this worse for this young lady’s family,” Hogan told KYW.