4 the Weekend: Hot air balloon event taking flight this weekend

OKLAHOMA – It’s time again for the Blackberry Festival in McLoud at the high school athletic complex.

The event is tonight and all day Saturday. It features a parade, old-fashioned games, live music and everything blackberry!

There will be a free event, which will also have hot air balloons, “High Expectations! Night GLOW,” on Saturday starting at 4 p.m. at Mitch Park.

All proceeds will benefit Edmond elementary schools.

A kids carnival, booths, inflatables will be there, and of course, some great balloons will also be lighting up the sunset skies.

And dog lovers will enjoy the OKC Summer Classic Dog Show at State Fair Park tomorrow.

Tickets are $7 for adults, but children under age 12 are free.

This event features over 189 breeds competing in a westminster-style american kennel club confirmation show.

