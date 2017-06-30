Multiple people shot inside New York hospital; shooter dead

NEW YORK — Multiple people were shot by a man wearing a white lab coat inside a New York City hospital, officials told WPIX.
Gunfire broke out at 2:50 p.m. ET inside the Bronx Lebanon Hospital, according to the NYPD. In a tweet, police told people to avoid the area around the hospital.
Multiple people were shot, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known, according to police.
A police source told WPIX the shooter, who may be a doctor, had barricaded himself inside the facility.
According to NBC News, there are reports the shooter has been shot.
BREAKING: One shooter dead after incident at Bronx hospital, NYPD confirms.
The shooter is believed to be a former hospital employee, local law enforcement officials told CNN.
Aerial footage of the scene showed the hospital surrounded by police cars and fire trucks.
JUST IN: Shooter deceased at Bronx hospital, NYPD spox says https://t.co/vYEdLVkWUD pic.twitter.com/i8VElITWjf
