Cool front to move into the state Friday afternoon, sparking scattered showers, thunderstorms

Strong to severe storms will continue to move across northern Oklahoma this morning.

A cool front will move into our state and stall out this afternoon sparking scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Storm coverage and intensity will increase through the evening.

Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats but an isolated tornado is possible.

Showers and storms will continue tonight with heavy rain possible, mainly south of I-40.

We will have a break Saturday afternoon with cooler highs in the 80s.

Isolated storms are possible, mainly southeast.

Widely scattered storms will develop Sunday.

The 3rd and 4th of July will be hot in the low 90s with storms possible, mainly north.

Stay tuned for updates!