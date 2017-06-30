× FBI team investigating ‘hazardous’ materials at Ponca City home

PONCA CITY, Okla. — Residents in one Oklahoma community became concerned when an FBI team was seen in a residential neighborhood.

On Friday, an FBI hazmat team and crime scene investigators responded to a home in 2900 block of east Hartford in Ponca City.

Special agents tell us they are issuing a search warrant for “hazardous” materials.

Agents can’t tell us what material they are looking for.

However, they say it’s not a danger to the neighborhood and it’s not related to terrorism.