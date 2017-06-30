FBI team investigating ‘hazardous’ materials at Ponca City home
PONCA CITY, Okla. — Residents in one Oklahoma community became concerned when an FBI team was seen in a residential neighborhood.
On Friday, an FBI hazmat team and crime scene investigators responded to a home in 2900 block of east Hartford in Ponca City.
Special agents tell us they are issuing a search warrant for “hazardous” materials.
Agents can’t tell us what material they are looking for.
However, they say it’s not a danger to the neighborhood and it’s not related to terrorism.
36.706981 -97.085595