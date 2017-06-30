Infant dies after found unresponsive at Broken Arrow daycare

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Police say a 3-month-old boy died after being found unresponsive at a home daycare in northeastern Oklahoma.

Broken Arrow police say in a news release that officers were called shortly before 10 a.m. to the home on the city’s northeast side and the infant was taken to a hospital where he was dead on arrival.

Police say the state medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services was called to the home.

The name of the daycare operator and the number of children in the home were not released.

DHS officials told Fox 23, they found two problems with the daycare.

One was that there “were not enough caregivers per child in the home” and “the caregiver did not complete ‘Safe Sleep Training.'”

Officials are still investigating.