Kylie, Kendall Jenner ‘deeply apologize’ for poorly conceived T-shirts

The youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty are learning the hard way not to mess with beloved rock and rap icons.

On Wednesday, sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner debuted $125 T-shirts on their online store featuring images of themselves superimposed over shots of artists like Tupac Shakur, Metallica, and Led Zeppelin.

Cue the backlash. USA Today reports that Voletta Wallace, the mother of Christopher “Notorious BIG” Wallace, tore into the Jenner sisters on Instagram for printing unauthorized images of her son.

“I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt,” she wrote alongside an image of one of the shirts.

One Tupac shirt featured their initials on top of the late rapper. Sharon Osbourne also took issue with the shirts, one of which involved Ozzy Osbourne (see it here), the Independent reports.

“Stick to what you know … lip gloss,” she tweeted. Despite the controversy, the LA Times reported mid-day Thursday that shirts featuring Metallica, Doors lead singer Jim Morrison, and the cover of Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album were “running low” on the site.

On Thursday afternoon Kylie and Kendall tweeted that the shirts had been pulled from their Kendall + Kylie site and issued an apology for their designs, which they say were “not well thought out. … We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in any way,” they wrote.

Biggie’s estate was not placated, telling People it appreciates the move but “this matter has yet to be resolved.”