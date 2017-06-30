Man accused of rigging several lottery computers pleads guilty to charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man accused of rigging several lottery computers to win jackpots in several states has pleaded guilty to charges related to the scheme.

Eddie Tipton was in an Iowa courtroom on Thursday morning where he pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct for his role as the mastermind of a scheme that saw his brother and friends win rigged jackpots in several states, according to WHO.

While Tipton was the Information Security Director for the Multi-State Lottery Association, he tampered with the code that was supposed to randomly choose the winning numbers for jackpots.

His scheme was brought to light after he tried to claim a $16 million jackpot from a 2010 Hot Lotto drawing. Although he tried to claim the prize anonymously, the jackpot wasn't able to be claimed before the deadline expired.

Other similar cases were discovered in Colorado, Oklahoma, Iowa, Kansas, Texas and Wisconsin.

Earlier this month he took a plea deal in Wisconsin and agreed to plead guilty to ongoing criminal conduct in the Iowa case.

Tipton is required to pay more than $2.2 million in restitution for winning seven lottery tickets in five states. Officials in Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas agreed not to criminally charge the Tiptons.

A 25-year sentence has been recommended in the plea deal but the sentencing will be held at another date.