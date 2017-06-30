Man dies after being shot, crashing into apartment building in southeast Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex on the city’s southeast side while he was sitting in his car.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night at an apartment complex near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane.

"It's life. It's what we deal with in society nowadays,” Zack McFarland told NewsChannel 4.

Residents, like McFarland, who live at the complex said they’re sick of it.

"There was actually a sexual assault just three days ago at the mailbox right outside,” McFarland said.

Now, police are investigating a shooting that happened not too far from McFarland’s apartment.

"When officers arrived, they found one male inside of a vehicle. He had been shot to death,” MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

According to police, the victim was sitting in his car when he was shot.

"It appears upon being shot, he survived initially for a few seconds and engaged the car, engaged the transmission, and drove forward a short distance,” Knight said.

He only traveled a few feet away, but the acceleration was enough to smash the car into the building and shatter the window of a young girl’s bedroom.

The incident left tenants like McFarland shaken. They’re hoping police find the suspect.

"Makes me want to go get some things to make sure I'm safe. I mean, I got to protect my family and my belongings,” McFarland said.

No one inside the apartment was injured in the crash.

Police don’t have much of a suspect description right now.

If you have information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.