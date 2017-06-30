Man found shot to death inside vehicle at apartment complex in S.E. Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 10:50 p.m. Thursday, police were called to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4500 block of S. Sunnyview Dr.

When authorities arrives, they found 35-year-old Shomari Ray Parks, shot to death inside of a vehicle.

Investigators believe Parks was sitting in the car in the parking lot of the complex when he was shot.

At this time, there have been no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.