“Nobody should ever be buried without people there,” Oklahoma community attends funeral of veteran with no known family

ARDMORE, Okla. – When Jack Vail passed away this month, officials at the Veteran’s Center where he lived say there was no one to contact.

The 78-year-old Vietnam veteran didn’t have any known family around, and workers were concerned that no one would be there when he was laid to rest.

However, an Oklahoma community wouldn’t let that happen.

After seeing Vail’s obituary in the paper, Patriot Guard Rider Doug Williams says he knew he had to do something.

“This gentleman didn’t have any family, and there may not be anyone at the service, and I said, ‘This cannot happen,” said Patriot Guard Rider Doug Williams. “So I put a post on Facebook, and got an overwhelming response.”

More than 50 strangers attended Vail’s funeral on Thursday, including several fellow veterans.

“I know they say there was no family present, but there was actually at least a dozen of us that may not be blood relatives, but are definitely service relatives,” Iraq veteran Matthew Hamilton told KXII.

“Anybody that serves, they deserve a proper burial,” Williams said. “And nobody should ever be buried without people there.”